Penn State got back in the win column on Saturday afternoon, handling Rutgers to the tune of a 27-6 victory in Happy Valley, The Senior Day victory notched a 17th straight victory over the Scarlet Knights, sending the seniors out of Beaver Stadium on a high note. Happy Valley Insider gives our players of the game from the Nittany Lions' win.

OFFENSE: Kaytron Allen

The Penn State offensive struggled through the air against the Scarlet Knights and moved to a run heavy approach in the second half after quarterback Drew Allar went down with an injury. Headlining that ground attack was sophomore running back standout Kaytron Allen. Allen continued his solid play on Saturday, finishing with 69 yards on 16 attempts and a pair of rushing touchdowns to bring his season total up to six. Allen's touchdown opened up the scoring for Penn State in the second quarter and his second was the dagger that essentially ended the hopes of a Rutgers comeback in the fourth quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4rIDbvuI/ig6MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q ZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGVublN0YXRl RmJhbGw8L2E+PGJyPiA8YnI+S2F5dHJvbiBBbGxlbiBmaW5kcyB0aGUgZW5k IHpvbmUg8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vemYxWDI2UmlnVCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pmMVgyNlJpZ1Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9Y IENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDRkJPTkZPWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyNTkzMjI0MDQxOTM4 MTMyOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxOCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

DEFENSE: Chop Robinson

In what was likely his final game at Beaver Stadium, Chop Robinson turned in yet another stellar performance in a Penn State uniform. The future NFL Draft selection helped lead a Nittany Lions defense that surrendered just six points and held Rutgers under 250 total yards of offense. Robinson tallied five total tackles, all of which were solo stops, including a sack and two tackles for loss in Penn State's victory. The sack resulted in a forced fumble of Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt before the Nittany Lions fell on it at the end of the third quarter. On the subsequent possession, Kaytron Allen scored his second touchdown of the day to put the final nail in the coffin.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Alex Felkins