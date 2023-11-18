Players of the game from Penn State's 27-6 win over Rutgers
Penn State got back in the win column on Saturday afternoon, handling Rutgers to the tune of a 27-6 victory in Happy Valley, The Senior Day victory notched a 17th straight victory over the Scarlet Knights, sending the seniors out of Beaver Stadium on a high note.
Happy Valley Insider gives our players of the game from the Nittany Lions' win.
OFFENSE: Kaytron Allen
The Penn State offensive struggled through the air against the Scarlet Knights and moved to a run heavy approach in the second half after quarterback Drew Allar went down with an injury. Headlining that ground attack was sophomore running back standout Kaytron Allen. Allen continued his solid play on Saturday, finishing with 69 yards on 16 attempts and a pair of rushing touchdowns to bring his season total up to six.
Allen's touchdown opened up the scoring for Penn State in the second quarter and his second was the dagger that essentially ended the hopes of a Rutgers comeback in the fourth quarter.
DEFENSE: Chop Robinson
In what was likely his final game at Beaver Stadium, Chop Robinson turned in yet another stellar performance in a Penn State uniform. The future NFL Draft selection helped lead a Nittany Lions defense that surrendered just six points and held Rutgers under 250 total yards of offense.
Robinson tallied five total tackles, all of which were solo stops, including a sack and two tackles for loss in Penn State's victory. The sack resulted in a forced fumble of Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt before the Nittany Lions fell on it at the end of the third quarter. On the subsequent possession, Kaytron Allen scored his second touchdown of the day to put the final nail in the coffin.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Alex Felkins
Another player honored for Senior Day in Beaver Stadium had a stellar showing in his send off from Happy Valley. Kicker Alex Felkins connected on both of his field goal attempts on the day, including a 48-yarder in the third quarter which was near it season-long of 50 yards in 2023. Felkins improved on his 82.4% field goal percentage entering the day, good for fifth in the Big Ten this season. He was also a perfect 3-3 on extra point attempts in the win.
