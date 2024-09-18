Rivals150 guard Mason Blackwood commits to Penn State Basketball
Class of 2025 guard Mason Blackwood announced his commitment to Penn State Basketball on Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound shooting guard chose the Nittany Lions over Rutgers as the lone other finalist, but held nearly 20 offers from several other high major programs.
The New Hampton Prep guard ranks as the No. 5 recruit in the state of New Hampshire, the No. 40 shooting guard, and the No. 138 overall prospect in the nation per Rivals.
Blackwood took an official visit to Penn State back on September 7th and that sealed the deal, as he went home and spoke with family about the trip before making his decision public just a few weeks later.
Along with Penn State, Blackwood also held scholarship offers from Boston College, Georgetown, Marquette, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington, West Virginia, and several other smaller schools.
With the addition of Blackwood, this now becomes the second commit for the Nittany Lions in the 2205 class as he joins Pennsylvania big man Justin Houser who committed to the program back in late June. This also is the second Rivals150 prospect for HC Mike Rhoades, joining 2024 big man Miles Goodman who ranked No. 80 overall.
SCOUTING REPORT....
"Blackwood is all of 6-foot-7 and currently better suited to play the three than the two. That said, he has some impressive perimeter skills to go along with consistent production on the glass. He’s an above average athlete with a solid handle, good motor and the ability to finish through traffic at the rack. Blackwood hasn’t always posted gaudy scoring numbers during his career, but he’s shown flashes of becoming a reliable long-range shooter in a small sample size. Blackwood has the kind of physical tools and versatility that could translate to rapid improvement from a production down the road. He could become an important piece as a defender, as his long frame and plus athleticism could lend itself to tremendous defensive versatility on the college level." -- Rivals National Hoops Analyst Rob Cassidy
