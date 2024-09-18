Class of 2025 guard Mason Blackwood announced his commitment to Penn State Basketball on Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound shooting guard chose the Nittany Lions over Rutgers as the lone other finalist, but held nearly 20 offers from several other high major programs. The New Hampton Prep guard ranks as the No. 5 recruit in the state of New Hampshire, the No. 40 shooting guard, and the No. 138 overall prospect in the nation per Rivals.

Blackwood took an official visit to Penn State back on September 7th and that sealed the deal, as he went home and spoke with family about the trip before making his decision public just a few weeks later. Along with Penn State, Blackwood also held scholarship offers from Boston College, Georgetown, Marquette, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington, West Virginia, and several other smaller schools. With the addition of Blackwood, this now becomes the second commit for the Nittany Lions in the 2205 class as he joins Pennsylvania big man Justin Houser who committed to the program back in late June. This also is the second Rivals150 prospect for HC Mike Rhoades, joining 2024 big man Miles Goodman who ranked No. 80 overall.

SCOUTING REPORT....