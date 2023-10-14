The Penn State Nittany Lions improved to 6-0 on the season on Saturday afternoon with a 63-0 win over the UMass Minutemen. Below, we highlight Penn State's offensive, defensive, and special teams players of the game.

OFFENSE - TE Theo Johnson

It was a quiet start to the season for Penn State's Theo Johnson prior to Saturday afternoon but the junior out of Canada perhaps jumpstarted his season against the Minutemen. Johnson had four receptions in the game for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Both of his scores in the game came in the third quarter, scoring on30 yard and 18 yard touchdown receptions. Prior to his big performance on Saturday, Johnson had recorded just 12 receptions for 101 yards on the season. The Nittany Lions will hope the performance will spark a similar breakout to the one that he had in the second half of last season in which he recorded 18 receptions for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the Nittany Lions last six games of last season. Honorable mention: RB Kaytron Allen (9 carries, 68 yards, 1 TD)

DEFENSE - DE Adisa Isaac

The entire Nittany Lions front seven dominated UMass's offensive line on Saturday but defensive end Adisa Isaac was especially feasting on the Minutemen. Isaac recorded 2.5 sacks in the first half and 3.5 tackles for a loss. His effort helped lead to five sacks and 10 tackles for a loss as a whole for the Nittany Lions defense. After his performance on Saturday, Isaac is up to 7.5 tackles for a loss and 5.0 sacks on the season. Honorable mention: DT Dvon Ellies (5 tackles, 2.5 TFL)

SPECIAL TEAMS - DB Daequan Hardy