Published Nov 14, 2024
PSU POD: No. 1 overall recruit Marcus Blaze commits to Penn State Wrestling
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Joey offer their reaction to Penn State Wrestling landing the No. 1 pound for pound recruit in 2025 wrestler Marcus Blaze out of Ohio (0:22) and they discuss how he will fit into next year's lineup and beyond (4:22).

They guys then go in depth on the rest of the 2025 class (7:07) and talk about the latest on some of the top 2026 targets (9:37).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside The FREE Wrestling Room Board