PSU POD: No. 1 overall recruit Marcus Blaze commits to Penn State Wrestling

Richie and Joey offer their reaction to Penn State Wrestling landing the No. 1 pound for pound recruit in 2025 wrestler Marcus Blaze out of Ohio (0:22) and they discuss how he will fit into next year's lineup and beyond (4:22).

They guys then go in depth on the rest of the 2025 class (7:07) and talk about the latest on some of the top 2026 targets (9:37).