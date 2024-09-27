PSU Pod: Previewing the massive recruiting weekend for Penn State Football
Dylan and Richie preview the unexpected big time recruiting weekend for Penn State Football as they take on Illinois.
-- Notable 2025 recruits (0:50)
-- Notable 2026 recruits (5:09)
-- Notable 2027 recruits (22:50)
