Published Jan 26, 2025
PSU Pod: Reacting to Penn State landing Four-Star DB Julian Peterson
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Happy Valley Insider⁠ Richie O'Leary offers his reaction on Penn State Football landing 2026 Four-Star cornerback Julian Peterson (0:45) and breaks down what the Nittany Lions are getting in the New Jersey star prospect (2:01).

After that he talks about which kids on campus this weekend and next weekend could be the next recruit to join Penn State's top five ranked recruiting class (6:55).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board