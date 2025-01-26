PSU Pod: Reacting to Penn State landing Four-Star DB Julian Peterson

Happy Valley Insider Richie O'Leary offers his reaction on Penn State Football landing 2026 Four-Star cornerback Julian Peterson (0:45) and breaks down what the Nittany Lions are getting in the New Jersey star prospect (2:01).
After that he talks about which kids on campus this weekend and next weekend could be the next recruit to join Penn State's top five ranked recruiting class (6:55).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board