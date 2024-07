Richie and Dylan break down Penn State Football's four newest commitment in defensive ends Max Granville (0:29), Jayden Woods (5:05), wide receiver Jeff Exinor (8:50) and 2026 QB Troy Huhn (13:53).

After that, they break down the remaining targets at each position group, along with a preview of who could be next to join the Nittany Lions 2025 class (18:58).