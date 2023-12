Happy Valley Insiders Richie Schnyderite and Dylan Callaghan-Croley talk about Penn State Football's recruiting efforts in the transfer portal.

-- Reactions to transfer OL Alan Herron's commitment (0:22)

-- Will they add another offensive lineman via the portal? (6:14)

-- Latest on two visitors this weekend in Jaylin Lucas (7:16) and Andre Greene (8:32)

-- What's going on with former No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania, WR transfer Julian Fleming (10:00)

All that and more in out latest episode of the Penn State 365 Podcast!