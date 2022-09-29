Rumors are swirling around State College that starting quarterback Sean Clifford suffered an injury in practice this week. Coupled with some vicious hits he took in the first three games (including the helicopter-hit that nearly decapitated him at Auburn). It looks like he has been practicing in recent days with a brace.

With weather conditions looking post Hurricane Ian wet and chilly and Northwestern absolutely reeling (losers of three straight to inferior foes) coming into Saturday's B1G home opener (3:30PM EST), one has to wonder how long the 6th-year senior goes against the Wildcats. If at all. With a bye week looming and the critical showdown with Michigan at The Big House the week after. If Clifford is gimpy or unable to go, the logical progression of replacements is....