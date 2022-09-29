Quarterback Quandry: If No Sean Clifford, Then Who?
SpiritOf409
Rumors are swirling around State College that starting quarterback Sean Clifford suffered an injury in practice this week. Coupled with some vicious hits he took in the first three games (including the helicopter-hit that nearly decapitated him at Auburn). It looks like he has been practicing in recent days with a brace.
With weather conditions looking post Hurricane Ian wet and chilly and Northwestern absolutely reeling (losers of three straight to inferior foes) coming into Saturday's B1G home opener (3:30PM EST), one has to wonder how long the 6th-year senior goes against the Wildcats. If at all. With a bye week looming and the critical showdown with Michigan at The Big House the week after. If Clifford is gimpy or unable to go, the logical progression of replacements is....
The No. 3 ranked pro-style quarterback and gem of the most recent recruiting class has gotten playing time in each of the first three games. He has the kind of size, athleticism and arm talent that Penn State fans salivating over themselves in anticipation of his eventual take-over. He is the future of the program.
CHRISTIAN VEILLEUX....
The Canadian gunslinger demonstrated McSorley-like swagger in his limited playing time a year ago. Replacing an injured-Clifford for the home tilt vs. Rutgers, he showed poise and confidence in the shutout win over the Scarlet Knights. Supposed experts believe Veilleux will enter the transfer portal at some point. I'm not so sure. He is at most two hits away from the starting role.
CHAD POWERS.....
From unknown walk-on to media darling. While he looks like an over-the-hill 42-year old with a bazooka-like arm, amazing flow and a penchant for catch phrases, he is still a long-shot to ever see the Beaver Stadium field. Originally ruled "ineligible," Powers recently won his NCAA appeal. "Think Fast. Run Fast" is still very much within the realm of possibility.