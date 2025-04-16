Penn State Football LB Ta'Mere Robinson Set To Enter Transfer Portal

This comes after a few weeks of spring practice, as he was battling it out with several other linebackers for playing time this year, as the staff was looking to fill the shoes of Kobe King who left for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

In a little bit of a surprise move, Penn State Football linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson is now expected to enter the Transfer Portal, Happy Valley Insider has confirmed.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker prospect originally committed to the Nittany Lions back in July 2023 as a member of the 2023 recruiting class, where he was the seventh highest ranked commitment that cycle, coming in at No. 189 nationally. It's likely that he would've ranked higher out of high school, but he missed his entire senior year due to a knee injury.

Robinson hailed from Brashear High School over in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and chose the Nittany Lions over 28 other offers from schools like Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and many more.

During his first season as a Nittany Lion in 2023, Robinson appeared in three games and made two tackles, while maintaining his redshirt. This past season, he saw a few more snaps, specifically on special teams where he earned Penn State Special Teams Player of the Week versus West Virginia in week one. In the end, he finished last year with 11 total tackles (9 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack.

Robinson will now enter the portal with three years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on Robinson and other Penn State Football Transfer Portal news right here on Happy Valley Insider!