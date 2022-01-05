Rivals 4-star 2023 WR Bryson Rodgers talks Nittany Lions, Top 7
Wiregrass (FL) 2023 wide receiver Bryson Rodgers has cut his list of schools to seven and Penn State is in the running.
Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Michigan and Rutgers were the other six to make the trim for the Rivals four-star prospect.
The common denominators among the schools are fairly straight forward.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news