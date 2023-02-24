After failing to secure at least three points against the No. 1 Minnesota Golden Gophers, the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions are looking to finish off the regular season on a high note when they welcome the Wisconsin Badgers.

This series for the Nittany Lions has major playoff implications. If Penn State sweeps the Badgers, it will host the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions can earn as high as second place, but a lot of scenarios would have to happen in order for Penn State to earn that second seed.

Ohio State and Michigan are tied for second with 36 points. Michigan takes on Notre Dame and Ohio State takes on Minnesota. If Notre Dame earns four points or less and Penn State earns at least four points, the Lions will have home ice as they own the tiebreaker.

The Lions only have two wins in 2023. However, that could have changed in Game 2 last weekend.

Danny Dzhaniyev gave the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead late in the third period of last Saturday's contest, but Gophers' forward Matthew Knies tied the game at two 40 seconds later with the goalie pulled. Knies would eventually score the game-winner in overtime to complete the comeback.

"There's certainly a couple areas of our game where we just have to get back to playing and executing better in those areas," coach Guy Gadowsky said. "But, with the best team in a nation we came within 40 seconds of beating them, so you have to be able to take some positive out of that, but by no means are we satisfied."