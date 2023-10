Six Penn State wrestlers are set to clash with rivals at the NWCA All-Star Classic at Rec Hall on November 21.

#2 at 149 Shayne Van Ness, #1 at 157 Levi Haines, #1 at 174 Carter Starocci, #2 at 184 Bernie Truax, #1 at 197 Aaron Brooks, and #1 at Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet will all compete against notable adversaries in the 2023 edition of the NWCA All-Star Classic, which will only be presented by FloWrestling.