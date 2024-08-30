With that being said, our staff here at Happy Valley Insider offers their predictions for Saturday's afternoon's showdown between the two programs.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY — Penn State: 34|| West Virginia: 20

On the surface level, this is a game that certaintly looks like trouble for Penn State. That being said, when you take a deeper dive, it becomes clear that the Nittany Lions are the better team and it still may not be particulary close.

The West Virginia offense is better than it was a year ago but is mostly unproven at the wide receiver position. The Nittany Lions defense matches up well with the Mountaineers offense, the biggest challenge will be containing CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White. The West Virginia defense could see a similar story to their offense from a year ago. It could be a slow start but by the time this season concludes, it could end up being one of the better defenses in the Big 12. Just too many new faces in new places for a week one matchup against what should be a very good Penn State offense. The hostile environement shouldn't be too big of a factor in my opinion, the Nittany Lions have played in bigger and louder places. Just from top to bottom, Penn State is the better team than West Virginia and I think they have a good chance to roll in this one.

MARTY LEAP — Penn State: 27 || West Virginia: 20

West Virginia is a team Penn State matches up with very well. The Mountaineers will want to run the ball, then run it some more. However, their offensive line lost two key starters from last year in Zach Frazier and Doug Nestor, while Penn State's defensive line is the best one the Mountaineers will face this season. That is a huge advantage for the Nittany Lions. It will be key that Penn State does not let West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene use his legs to extend plays and create, especially on third down.

West Virginia's defense also comes with questions. Their secondary is a big question mark, but can Drew Allar and the Penn State wide receivers exploit that the way they did last season? If that happens, Penn State likely coasts to a 10+ point victory. But until we see that happen from Allar and the wide receivers I will not predict it to happen. It will be a rocking atmosphere in Morgantown which helps keep the game close, but in the end Penn State leaves Morgantown 1-0.

RICHIE O’LEARY — Penn State: 27 || West Virginia: 17

This isn't the same West Virginia team as last year that the Nittany Lions stomped on, winning by a final score of 38-15. They are an improved version of that team in my opinion and that's why I feel like this one will end up being a bit closer then the previous matchup.

Add in the fact that Penn State has a new Offensive Coordinator (Andy Kotelnicki), Defensive Coordinator (Tom Allen) and Special Teams Coordinator (Justin Lustig), there will likely be some early season kinks that need to be worked out. Regardless, Penn State has the significant talent advantage here and despite the hostile environment that is Morgantown, West Virginia, the Nittany Lions should come out on top in this one with relative ease.

DUB JELLISON - Penn State 35 || West Virginia: 21

Despite an easy win this time last year, the Mountaineers found some success via the ground game, and were one of the toughest tests for Penn State in that area last season. With Garrett Greene, CJ Donaldson and Jaheim White all back in the fold, West Virginia will lean on the run game with more questions than answers at the receiver position. Will it be enough, is the question, however.

The West Virginia defense has seen a lot of turnover from last season and despite having some intriguing talent, particularly in the secondary, there is still a lot for that unit to prove. Expect a big day from the tandem of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, as well as some big plays out of Drew Allar under the direction of new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

I foresee a slow start by the Nittany Lions as there are many new pieces in the picture, but ultimately, James Franklin and company break away and pick up what could be one of their bigger wins of the year on opening day.