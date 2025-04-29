Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 29, 2025
Recruits React to Penn State Football's 2025 Blue White Weekend
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football had another spring practice on Friday, the 2025 Blue White spring game on Saturday, and with that came a long list of top recruiting targets in the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

With that being said, Happy Valley Insider caught up with a few of the prospects following their trip to campus to get their reactions to the visit, talking with the staff and more

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In