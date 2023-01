Tonight is the big one, folks. No. 1 ranked Penn State will take on No. 2 Iowa in the Bryce Jordan Center this evening at 8:30. Both teams come in with undefeated conference and overall records, and there are plenty of developments ahead of tonight's dual.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding what could happen with Iowa's three-time NCAA Champion at 125, Spencer Lee, as many are calling for him to bump up to 133 and take on Roman Bravo-Young, a 2x NCAA Champion.

Not only did Penn State three-timer Bo Nickal state that he is hoping to see the matchup, but so did Jason Nolf, another 3x NCAA Champion from Penn State.