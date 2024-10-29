Top 2026 OL target to visit Penn State this weekend

in other news
Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation
Penn State head coach James Franklin offered an update on the Nittany Lions' quatrerback situation on Monday.
Penn State Set for First Top-5 Clash at Beaver Stadium Since 1999
The eyes of the college football world will be on State College this weekend with No. 3 Penn State host No. 4 Ohio State
Updated Penn State Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition
Here's a look at the updated Penn State Football player ratings for the College Football 25 video game.
Will Howard on facing Penn State: "They didn't think I was good enough"
Ohio State QB Will Howard has added motivation ahead of highly-anticipated matchup with Penn State on Saturday.
Penn State vs Ohio State officially a top five matchup in week 10
The Penn State Nittany Lions' week 10 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes is officially a top five matchup.
One of Penn State's top offensive line targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle will be making a return visit to Happy Valley this weekend for the Nittany Lions' top five showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
