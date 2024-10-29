Advertisement

Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation

Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation

Penn State head coach James Franklin offered an update on the Nittany Lions' quatrerback situation on Monday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State Set for First Top-5 Clash at Beaver Stadium Since 1999

Penn State Set for First Top-5 Clash at Beaver Stadium Since 1999

The eyes of the college football world will be on State College this weekend with No. 3 Penn State host No. 4 Ohio State

 • Marty Leap
Updated Penn State Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition

Updated Penn State Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition

Here's a look at the updated Penn State Football player ratings for the College Football 25 video game.

 • Richie O'Leary
Will Howard on facing Penn State: "They didn't think I was good enough"

Will Howard on facing Penn State: "They didn't think I was good enough"

Ohio State QB Will Howard has added motivation ahead of highly-anticipated matchup with Penn State on Saturday.

 • Dub Jellison
Penn State vs Ohio State officially a top five matchup in week 10

Penn State vs Ohio State officially a top five matchup in week 10

The Penn State Nittany Lions' week 10 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes is officially a top five matchup.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Published Oct 29, 2024
Top 2026 OL target to visit Penn State this weekend
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
One of Penn State's top offensive line targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle will be making a return visit to Happy Valley this weekend for the Nittany Lions' top five showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

