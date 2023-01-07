Penn State was one of the earliest on the 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard at Worcester Academy. Mulready, who has a build similar to Chauncey Billups and former UConn point guard Khalid El Amin, has cemented his status as a three level scorer with a vertically explosive, ferocious above the rim game and defensive tenacity.

After putting forth a commendable performance during the Prep National Showcase last month, Kayvaun Mulready has prolonged his offensive tear at Worcester Academy (MA).

Playing alongside 6-foot-8 Duke-commit TJ Power at Worcester Academy, Mulready has commandeered the offense as a multi-positional threat. He's also set a loud tone defensively, ball hawking and instigating turnovers and converting them into extravagant transition finishes.

Showing augmented 3-point range in the first half and and ability to shred defenders on the drive in the second, Mulready scored 21 points, grabbed eight boards, dished out four assists and pick pocketed four steals during WA's 75-72 victory over Northfield Mount Hermon during the St. Andrews holiday classic on Dec. 18.

He was offered by UConn that night.

Connecticut is surging at 12-0. The Huskies went into a hostile environment at Butler on Friday and throttled the hosts, 68-46, behind a 27-point and 14-rebound performance from Adama Sanogo.

Playing like a first team All American and Player of the Year Candidate, Sanogo bulldozed Butler's frontline. He finished ambidextrously. He finished through contact. He even popped out and stuck a 3-pointer that sparked a game altering 12-0 run during pthe second half.

With the way they've been playing and given UConn's close proximity and ties to the area (assistant coach and lead recruiter Tom Moore is from Worcester originally), it will be hard to tame the Huskies.

Still, the opportunity for an instant impact at Penn State, especially with senior Jalen Pickett (16.2 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 7.6 APG), fifth year senior Andrew Funk (11.4 PPG), and fifth year senior Cam Winter (10.0 PPG) soon to be moving on, can't be understated.

Mulready has offers from Penn State, UConn, Marquette, Maryland, Xavier, Providence, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Nebraska, Washington, and a barrage of others.