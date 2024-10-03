Updated Penn State Football player ratings in College Football 25
The NCAA Football video game is back for the first time in 11 years as the game stopped production in July 2013 as the NCAA announced that they would not renew their licensing deal with EA Sports because of a legal dispute with players regarding their likeness in the games.
Now the game has finally made its return this Fall and for the first time since it's release the developers have updated the ratings for several players all across the country, which includes some new updates to a couple of Penn State Football players.
With that being said, we here at Happy Valley Insider have decided to do put together a list of every current Nittany Lion in the game along with their updated ratings.
|NAME
|NEW RATING
|OLD RATING
|
Drew Allar
|
89
|
88
|
Beau Pribula
|
76
|
76
|
Ethan Grunkemeyer
|
75
|
75
|
Jaxon Smolik
|
72
|
72
Nick Singleton
|
91
|
91
|
Kaytron Allen
|
87
|
87
|
Cameron Wallace
|
78
|
68
|
Corey Smith
|
70
|
70
Julian Fleming
|
83
|
83
|
Harrison Wallace III
|
83
|
80
|
Kaden Saunders
|
76
|
74
|
|
Omari Evans
|
73
|
73
|
Anthony Ivey
|
72
|
72
|
Peter Gonzalez
|
68
|
68
|
Josiah Brown
|
67
|
67
|
Tyler Johnson
|
66
|
66
|
Mehki Flowers
|
65
|
65
Tyler Warren
|
90
|
90
|
Luke Reynolds
|
79
|
79
|
Jerry Cross
|
78
|
78
|
Khalil Dinkins
|
78
|
78
|
Andrew Rappleyea
|
76
|
76
|
Tyler Duzansky
|
55
|
55
RG Sal Wormley
|
86
|
84
|
LT Drew Shelton
|
81
|
81
|
RT Nolan Rucci
|
80
|
80
|
LG Vega Ioane
|
80
|
80
|
LT Jven Williams
|
80
|
80
|
LG JB Nelson
|
79
|
79
|
RG Alex Birchmeier
|
79
|
79
|
OC Nick Dawkins
|
77
|
77
|
OC Cooper Cousins
|
76
|
76
|
RT Anthony Donkoh
|
76
|
76
|
RT Chimdy Onoh
|
76
|
76
|
LT Garrett Sexton
|
74
|
74
|
OC Dominic Rulli
|
65
|
65
RE Abdul Carter
|
91
|
91
|
LE Dani Dennis-Sutton
|
85
|
87
|
LE Zuriah Fisher
|
79
|
79
|
RE Amin Vanover
|
76
|
76
|
LE Smith Vilbert
|
74
|
74
|
LE Jordan Mayer
|
71
|
71
|
LE Mylachi Williams
|
70
|
70
|
RE Jaylen Harvey
|
69
|
69
Dvon J-Thomas
|
80
|
80
|
Zane Durant
|
79
|
79
|
Coziah Izzard
|
77
|
77
|
Liam Andrews
|
74
|
74
|
Xavier Gilliam
|
69
|
69
|
T.A. Cunningham
|
68
|
68
|
DeAndre Cook
|
67
|
67
MLB Kobe King
|
84
|
84
|
ROLB Tony Rojas
|
82
|
82
|
LOLB Dominic DeLuca
|
78
|
78
|
LOLB Keon Wylie
|
77
|
77
|
MLB Tyler Elsdon
|
74
|
74
|
ROLB Ta'Mere Robinson
|
73
|
73
|
ROLB Tyrece Mills
|
72
|
75 (previously at SS)
|
MLB Anthony Speca
|
69
|
69
|
LOLB Kari Jackson
|
67
|
67
AJ Harris
|
84
|
82
|
Cam Miller
|
82
|
82
|
Jalen Kimber
|
81
|
82
|
Jayden Reed
|
80
|
80
|
Audavion Collins
|
76
|
72
|
Zion Tracy
|
76
|
76
|
Elliot Washington II
|
76
|
76
|
Jon Mitchell
|
76
|
76
|
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
|
68
|
68
SS Kevin Winston Jr.
|
91
|
91
|
FS Zakee Wheatley
|
80
|
80
|
SS DaKarri Nelson
|
79
|
78
|
FS Vaboue Toure
|
73
|
73
K Chase Meyer
|
73
|
73
|
K Sander Sahaydak
|
73
|
67
|
P Riley Thomspon
|
74
|
74
