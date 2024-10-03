PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Updated Penn State Football player ratings in College Football 25

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The NCAA Football video game is back for the first time in 11 years as the game stopped production in July 2013 as the NCAA announced that they would not renew their licensing deal with EA Sports because of a legal dispute with players regarding their likeness in the games.

Now the game has finally made its return this Fall and for the first time since it's release the developers have updated the ratings for several players all across the country, which includes some new updates to a couple of Penn State Football players.

With that being said, we here at Happy Valley Insider have decided to do put together a list of every current Nittany Lion in the game along with their updated ratings.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ltSjRIdmUwMkVzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
QUARTERBACKS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Drew Allar

89

88

Beau Pribula

76

76

Ethan Grunkemeyer

75

75

Jaxon Smolik

72

72
RUNNING BACKS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Nick Singleton

91

91

Kaytron Allen

87

87

Cameron Wallace

78

68

Corey Smith

70

70
WIDE RECEIVERS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Julian Fleming

83

83

Harrison Wallace III

83

80

Kaden Saunders

76

74

Kaden Saunders

76

76

Omari Evans

73

73

Anthony Ivey

72

72

Peter Gonzalez

68

68

Josiah Brown

67

67

Tyler Johnson

66

66

Mehki Flowers

65

65
TIGHT ENDS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Tyler Warren

90

90

Luke Reynolds

79

79

Jerry Cross

78

78

Khalil Dinkins

78

78

Andrew Rappleyea

76

76

Tyler Duzansky

55

55
OFFENSIVE LINE
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

RG Sal Wormley

86

84

LT Drew Shelton

81

81

RT Nolan Rucci

80

80

LG Vega Ioane

80

80

LT Jven Williams

80

80

LG JB Nelson

79

79

RG Alex Birchmeier

79

79

OC Nick Dawkins

77

77

OC Cooper Cousins

76

76

RT Anthony Donkoh

76

76

RT Chimdy Onoh

76

76

LT Garrett Sexton

74

74

OC Dominic Rulli

65

65
DEFENSIVE ENDS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

RE Abdul Carter

91

91

LE Dani Dennis-Sutton

85

87

LE Zuriah Fisher

79

79

RE Amin Vanover

76

76

LE Smith Vilbert

74

74

LE Jordan Mayer

71

71

LE Mylachi Williams

70

70

RE Jaylen Harvey

69

69
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Dvon J-Thomas

80

80

Zane Durant

79

79

Coziah Izzard

77

77

Liam Andrews

74

74

Xavier Gilliam

69

69

T.A. Cunningham

68

68

DeAndre Cook

67

67
LINEBACKERS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

MLB Kobe King

84

84

ROLB Tony Rojas

82

82

LOLB Dominic DeLuca

78

78

LOLB Keon Wylie

77

77

MLB Tyler Elsdon

74

74

ROLB Ta'Mere Robinson

73

73

ROLB Tyrece Mills

72

75 (previously at SS)

MLB Anthony Speca

69

69

LOLB Kari Jackson

67

67
CORNERBACKS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

AJ Harris

84

82

Cam Miller

82

82

Jalen Kimber

81

82

Jayden Reed

80

80

Audavion Collins

76

72

Zion Tracy

76

76

Elliot Washington II

76

76

Jon Mitchell

76

76

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

68

68
SAFETIES
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

SS Kevin Winston Jr.

91

91

FS Zakee Wheatley

80

80

SS DaKarri Nelson

79

78

FS Vaboue Toure

73

73
SPECIALISTS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

K Chase Meyer

73

73

K Sander Sahaydak

73

67

P Riley Thomspon

74

74

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdXBkYXRlZC1wZW5uLXN0YXRlLWZvb3RiYWxsLXBsYXllci1y YXRpbmdzLWluLWNvbGxlZ2UtZm9vdGJhbGwtMjUiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBlbm5zdGF0ZS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnVwZGF0ZWQtcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1mb290YmFs bC1wbGF5ZXItcmF0aW5ncy1pbi1jb2xsZWdlLWZvb3RiYWxsLTI1JmM1PTIw MjI3MzMwNzkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK