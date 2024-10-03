The NCAA Football video game is back for the first time in 11 years as the game stopped production in July 2013 as the NCAA announced that they would not renew their licensing deal with EA Sports because of a legal dispute with players regarding their likeness in the games.

Now the game has finally made its return this Fall and for the first time since it's release the developers have updated the ratings for several players all across the country, which includes some new updates to a couple of Penn State Football players.

With that being said, we here at Happy Valley Insider have decided to do put together a list of every current Nittany Lion in the game along with their updated ratings.