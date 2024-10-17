Advertisement
Published Oct 17, 2024
Where the Penn State Nittany Lions rank in every major stat after week 7
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Where does Penn State's offense and defense rank in each major statistical category after seven weeks of the 2024 college football season?

Happy Valley Insider offers the latest stats and rankings for the Nittany Lions below.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
OFFENSE
CATEGORYSTATRANK

SCORING OFFENSE

34.2

31 (-2)

RUSHING OFFENSE

201.17

28 (-11)

PASSING OFFENSE

270.0

33 (+ 24)

TOTAL OFFENSE

471.2

14 (+ 8)

3RD DOWN CONERSION RATE

48.48%

22 ( -15)

4TH DOWN CONVERSION RATE

80%

T-7 (+22)

RED ZONE CONVERSION RATE

92.86%

22 (+ 14)

SACKS ALLOWED

6.0

T-14 (+15)

TACKLES FOR LOSS ALLOWED

17.0

T-4 (+2)

TURNOVERS

6

T-30 (-22)

DEFENSE
CATEGORYSTATRANK

SCORING DEFENSE

14.5

9 (-1)

RUSHING DEFENSE

95.00

14 (-10)

PASS DEFENSE

167.5

14 (-3)

TOTAL DEFENSE

262.5

8 (-4)

3RD DOWN CONVERSION RATE

31.17%

22 (+11)

4TH DOWN CONVERSION RATE

54.55%

T-69 (-4)

RED ZONE CONVERSION RATE

78.57%

39 (-14)

SACKS

14

T-38 (-10)

TACKLES FOR LOSS

41

T-28 (+6)

TURNOVERS

8

T-59 (-4)

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

Advertisement
Advertisement