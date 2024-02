The No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team is preparing for a dual on Sunday against the No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Nittany Lions enter the weekend undefeated at 10-0 including 7-0 in Big Ten duals while Nebraska will enter with a strong 11-1, 6-1 record of their own.

As we head into the weekend and prepare for the showdown between two of the country's top programs, here is how the Nittany Lions' wrestlers rank in the latest InterMat rankings.