Yanic Konan Niederhauser Will Forgo Senior Year, Stay In 2025 NBA Draft

Konan Niederhauser is coming off his best season yet, as he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention per the media after averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game this season. All of those numbers were considered career highs for him and he did all that while shooting 61.1% from the floor.

With Konan Niederhauser's departure now official, Penn State Basketball currently has a major void at the center position. Along with Konan, the program also lost both Miles Goodman and Kachi Nzeh to the Transfer Portal.

On the flip side, they do bring in two big men from the 2025 class in Pennsylvania native Justin Houser and Croatian big man Ivan Juric, who recently played his high school ball at Sunrise Christian Academy over in Arizona. They also have six open roster spots still, so it's very possible they go out and add another center as well.