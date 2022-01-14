2023 Arizona OL Elijah Paige talks PSU offer, connections to Pennsylvania

Penn State is back on the trail out near the west coast again, this time the staff sent out a new offer to class of 2023 offensive lineman Elijah Paige.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Pinnacle High School (AZ) offensive line spoke with Nittany Nation about his new offer, connection to Pennsylvania and more.

“Coach (Phil) Trautwein and I have been texting back and forth for a while,” Paige told Nittany Nation. “Then the other day we all got on the phone and he let me know that I have an offer to play for Penn State.”