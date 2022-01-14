 2023 Arizona OL Elijah Paige talks PSU offer, connections to Pennsylvania
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-14 07:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2023 Arizona OL Elijah Paige talks PSU offer, connections to Pennsylvania

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State is back on the trail out near the west coast again, this time the staff sent out a new offer to class of 2023 offensive lineman Elijah Paige.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Pinnacle High School (AZ) offensive line spoke with Nittany Nation about his new offer, connection to Pennsylvania and more.

“Coach (Phil) Trautwein and I have been texting back and forth for a while,” Paige told Nittany Nation. “Then the other day we all got on the phone and he let me know that I have an offer to play for Penn State.”

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}