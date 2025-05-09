Former Nittany Lion Tyler Warren Inks Rookie Deal with Indianapolis Colts

Former Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren, the 14th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts, has signed his rookie contract. The Mechanicsville, Virginia native has signed a four-year deal with the Colts worth $20.9 million, the deal involved an $11.88 million signing bonus for Warren.

Warren was drafted 14th overall by the Colts following a tremendous 2024 senior season with the Nittany Lions. In 16 games, Warren recorded 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 26 rushing attempts for 217 yards and four touchdowns while also picking up 35 passing yards and a passing touchdown along the way.

Warren was the 44th first-round pick in the NFL Draft in program history and the eighth under head coach James Franklin. He is also the sixth tight end to be drafted under Franklin's leadership, joining Jesse James (2015), Mike Gesicki (2018), Pat Freiermuth (2021), Brenton Strange (2023), and Theo Johnson (20240).