2026 Pennsylvania DT Alex Haskell Details Commitment to Penn State

Penn State Football continues to build on their 2026 recruiting class, adding another Pennsylvania prospect today as St. Joseph's Prep defensive tackle Alexander Haskell committed to the Nittany Lions today via social media. "It was just the connection that the staff has built since I was in ninth grade," Haskell told Rivals. "Coach (Deion) Barnes was the first coach to say that he truly believed in me and that really stuck with me until now. I felt like once it got closer to a decision in the end, I was going to choose where I was most comfortable and that's Penn State." The 6-foot-4, 265-pounds recruit becomes Penn State's 15th commit in their 2026 recruiting class, which continues to rank in the Top 10 nationally per both On3 and Rivals.

ALEX HASKELL IN THE RANKINGS.... ALEX HASKELL STAR RANKING NATIONAL RANKING POSITION RANKING STATE RANKING On3 3 - 26 12 Rivals 3 - 39 24 Industry 3 660 63 18

One of the main factors in Haskell's decision was the long term bond he built with his future position coach in Deion Barnes. "He was the first coach I talked to in this process," said Haskell. "He has always been great to me and over the past few years he’s put a good amount of guys in the NFL. Hopefully one day that can be me." In the end, Haskell chose the Nittany Lions over Top Four list of schools featuring Duke, Michigan, Penn State, and Syracuse, but also held offers from the likes of Boston College, Indiana, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and others. With the commitment, Haskell also becomes the second defensive tackle in this class along with Isaac Chukwurah from Delaware and the third defensive lineman overall, joining edge rusher Daniel Jennings from West Virginia.

