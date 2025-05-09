2026 Pennsylvania DT Alex Haskell Details Commitment to Penn State

Penn State Football continues to build on their 2026 recruiting class, adding another Pennsylvania prospect today as St. Joseph's Prep defensive tackle Alexander Haskell committed to the Nittany Lions today via social media.
"It was just the connection that the staff has built since I was in ninth grade," Haskell told Rivals. "Coach (Deion) Barnes was the first coach to say that he truly believed in me and that really stuck with me until now. I felt like once it got closer to a decision in the end, I was going to choose where I was most comfortable and that's Penn State."
The 6-foot-4, 265-pounds recruit becomes Penn State's 15th commit in their 2026 recruiting class, which continues to rank in the Top 10 nationally per both On3 and Rivals.
One of the main factors in Haskell's decision was the long term bond he built with his future position coach in Deion Barnes.
"He was the first coach I talked to in this process," said Haskell. "He has always been great to me and over the past few years he’s put a good amount of guys in the NFL. Hopefully one day that can be me."
In the end, Haskell chose the Nittany Lions over Top Four list of schools featuring Duke, Michigan, Penn State, and Syracuse, but also held offers from the likes of Boston College, Indiana, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and others.
With the commitment, Haskell also becomes the second defensive tackle in this class along with Isaac Chukwurah from Delaware and the third defensive lineman overall, joining edge rusher Daniel Jennings from West Virginia.
"At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Haskell provides versatility on the outside as a defensive end or interior as a defensive tackle. What immediately stands out about Haskell to me is that he explodes off of the snap with strong acceleration and is able to quickly get into the offensive backfield. He has a motor that never stops. Haskell also possesses obvious power and the ability to shed blocks. He has pass-rushing prowess, but with room still to work on his arsenal of moves. Haskell is also stout against the run and is looking to cause havoc regardless of where he lines up.
If he is going to play inside, Haskell will likely need to add some weight to play defensive tackle, but he certainly seems to have the frame to do so. You would also like to see lower pad level at times, but that isn't a constant issue and he consistently seems to be around the ball. Haskell chases down ball carriers and plays through the whistle.
Haskell believes his versatility sets him apart and could help him get on the field sooner rather later. However, like all young players, how early he gets on the field will all depend on how his body and overall game develop. He is another strong addition to Penn State's defense who could make an impact in the future. Haskell projects as a potential future starter with pro potential if all goes to plan." - Ryan O'Bleness, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst
