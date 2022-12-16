Penn State Football’s hot steak on the recruiting trail continues. On Friday, 2023 LB Kaveion Keys announced his commitment to Penn State, the Nittany Lions' third commitment of the week.

Keys' commitment marks the end of the Nittany Lions' long-time recruitment of the Richmond (VA) native. After hosting the three-star prospect on campus for an official visit this past summer, Keys would commit to North Carolina over Penn State and Texas A&M.

Despite that commitment, the Nittany Lions never stopped pushing for Keys. James Franklin and his staff kept on top of the outside linebacker prospect, consistently staying in communication and letting him know just how much he was wanted in Happy Valley.