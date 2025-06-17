More Recruiting Updates on Several Penn State Top Targets

Today, we continue our look at the best players at each position through the regional events with the running backs.
2027 four-star running back and Penn State commit Kemon Spell spent two days out at UCLA this weekend.
Penn State Football hosted a list of top targets and commits this weekend and here's how it went.
Top in-state DE Jackson Samuels Ford calls Penn State visit "great" as Nittany Lions stay high on his list.
St. Frances CB Amauri Polydor commits to Penn State, giving the Nittany Lions their 19th 2026 pledge.
Today, we continue our look at the best players at each position through the regional events with the running backs.
2027 four-star running back and Penn State commit Kemon Spell spent two days out at UCLA this weekend.
Penn State Football hosted a list of top targets and commits this weekend and here's how it went.