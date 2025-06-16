Penn State Football lands 2026 North Carolina LB Elijah Littlejohn

Littlejohn plays for West Charlotte High School, and becomes the 20th commitment of the Nittany Lions' 2026 class , as they continue to be ranked within the Top 5 recruiting classes in the country per Rivals.

Penn State Football has added another linebacker recruit to their 2026 recruiting class, as Elijah Littlejohn from North Carolina made the decision to join the WeAre26 class today.

At 6-foot-2 and 215-pounds, Littlejohn is ranked as an edge rusher, but projects best as a linebacker at the next level.

As a junior in 2024, Littlejohn finished the season with 84 total tackles (57 solo), 26.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries, and two pass deflections.

In the end, Littlejohn chose the Nittany Lions over 26 other offers from programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, North Carolina, NC State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and several others.

With this addition, Littlejohn becomes the third linebacker for the Nittany Lions in this 2026 class, joining Terry Wiggins from Pennsylvania and Mathieu Lamah from Virginia.