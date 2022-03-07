2023 Penn State Recruiting: Six Quarterbacks to know

We have talked about it before, but there definitely is a sense that the Penn State staff may need to continue to expand their quarterback board as they look too secure one in the 2023 class.

At the very end of January they did just that when they extended a couple new offers to JJ Kohl and Marcus Stokes. Kohl and Stokes are very realistic options for this class but I also wouldn't expect the staff to just hang their hat on both at this point either.

With that in mind, we take a look at six potential quarterbacks in no particular order that don't currently have an offer from Penn State but should be kept in mind as the staff heads into the Spring.