Penn State Vs. No. 21 Michigan: Preview, how to watch and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions travel to take on No. 21 Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, MI on Monday. The Nittany Lions are currently 13-7 and 3-6 in conference play. Penn State earned a big win over Purdue in December. However, currently the Nittany Lions are struggling to finish games. Penn State is 1-5 across their last six games. Losing games against Indiana, Illinois, Oregon, Michigan State and Iowa. The Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers on January 25, by a score of 80-72 Michigan stands at 14-5 and 6-2 in conference play. The 22st-ranked team in the nation has beaten the likes of then-ranked, No. 22 Xavier, No. 11 Wisconsin and No. 22 UCLA. Four of the five Michigan losses were by three points or less. The only loss by more points was the Wolverines' most recent matchup with current-ranked, No. 11 Purdue with a final score of 91-64. Michigan is also currently ranked No. 20 in the NET rankings while Penn State is No. 51. The Nittany Lions are looking to get back in the win column with an upset victory and force the Wolverines to a two-game losing streak. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.

STATS TO WATCH...

Michigan has shot 36.7% from 3-pt on 181-of-493 shooting. Penn State is shooting 34.1% on 144-of-422 from three. The Nittany Lions are more efficient from the field at 48.8% but the Wolverines shoot 50.0% from the field. Both teams also score a lot of points, with Penn State scoring 83.8 points per game and Michigan scoring 83.5 points per game. However, Penn State shoots more free throws. The Nittany Lions are 349-of-461 (75.7%) and the Scarlet Knights are 300-of-412 (72.8%) Penn State also has another advantage in the turnover margins. The Nittany Lions turn the ball over 11.8 times per game, while the Wolverines turn the ball over 15.0 times per game. Furthermore, Penn State earns 9.2 steals per game compared to the 6.0 steals per game of Michigan. Penn State also forces 15.8 turnovers per game. Ranking their opponent at 348th in the nation in turnovers.







KEY MATCHUPS...

The leading scorer for Michigan is 7'1" senior center, Vladislav Goldin who is averaging 16.3 points per game. Goldin also leads the team with 1.7 blocks per game and adds 6.1 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game. Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser will likely guard Goldin but the Wolverines start to 7-foot centers. Meaning, there could be a chance of seeing Penn State using two of Konan-Niederhäuser, Kachi Nzeh or MIles Goodman to match the size of Michigan. Konan-Niederhäuser (7'0") is tallying 12.5 points per game, a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game, a Big Ten-best 2.2 blocks per game and is shooting 62.7% from the field. Kachi Nzeh (6'8") is adding 3.4 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game in only 12.1 minutes per game. Miles Goodman (6'11") is contributing 1.5 points per game and 1.7 rebounds per game in 7.3 minutes per game. Goodman also has played six games after missing the beginning of the season due to injury. The other key big man for Michigan is 7'0" junior, Danny Wolf. The transfer from Yale is averaging 12.1 points per game, a team-best 9.8 rebounds per game, 3.9 assists per game and 1.4 blocks per game. Penn State will also need to keep an eye on Tre Donaldson. The junior transfer guard from Auburn is adding 12.5 points per game, a team-best 4.1 assists per game and 3.5 rebounds per game. Donaldson is also shooting an impressive 42.9% from three on 36-of-84 shooting this season. Donaldson is making 1.9-4.4 threes per game. Ace Baldwin Jr. will likely be matched up with Donaldson. While Donaldson only turns the ball over 2.3 times per game, Baldwin Jr. is earning 2.1 steals per game (T-3rd in Big Ten). Baldwin Jr. is also adding a team-best 14.3 points per game, a team-best 8.0 assists per game (2nd in Big Ten) and 2.7 rebounds per game. Michigan also tallies 38.9 rebounds per game compared to 35.2 rebounds per game by Penn State, The size advantage of Michigan could hurt Penn State, so ball control and high-percentage shots will be key in this matchup for the Nittany Lions.

HOW TO WATCH...

TV: Big Ten Network – Dave Revsine (pxp) & Shon Morris (analyst) WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (13-7, 3-6) vs Michigan Wolverines (14-5, 6-2) WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET WHERE: Crisler Center - Ann Arbor, MI SPREAD: Michigan -8.5

SERIES HISTORY....

The Michigan Wolverines have faced the Nittany Lions 44 times dating back to 1999. Michigan currently leads the series 30-14 and is 17-3 at home. However, Penn State has won the last three bouts. Two games in the regular season and one in the Big Ten Tournament, all three of which were in the 2023-24 season.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....

Projected Starters Penn State Position Michigan Ace Baldwin Jr. Guard Tre Donaldson Freddie Dilione V Guard Roddy Gayle Jr. Zach Hicks Forward/Guard Nimari Burnett Nick Kern Jr. Guard/Center Vladislav Goldin Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser Center Danny Wolf



