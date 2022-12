Penn State Football hosted several uncommitted recruits this past weekend for official visits along with one committed prospect as well and that was none other than QB1 in the WeAre23 class in Jaxon Smolik.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect made the trip over from Iowa along with his family to hang out with his future coaches, some of the players and to recruit some of the uncommitted guys to join him.

“When I got there they picked me up from the airport and drove me to my hotel,” Smolik told NN. “After that we ate and had a couple of meetings. What stood out to me was how nice everyone was and how caring they were. It felt like a second family to me.”