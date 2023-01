One of the top priority targets for Penn State Football in the 2024 class, Imhotep Charter (PA) defensive back Kenny Woseley came to campus once again this past weekend to hang out with the staff and from the sound of things are trending in the right direction.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound defensive back spoke with Nittany Nation shortly after his visit to break down the trip, update his recruitment and more.

"It went well," Woseley told NN. "We got to tour the facilities and the new updates they had done, I really liked the upgraded weight room."