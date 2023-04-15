The 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect is listed as an offensive lineman per the Rivals database but could play several positions at the next level such as offensive line, defensive line, or potentially even tight end as well. The Nittany Lions have recruited him at this time as an athlete.

Penn State Football landed their ninth verbal commit commitment in the 2024 recruiting class on Saturday as athlete Caleb Brewer made his decision while visiting for the Nittany Lions' annual Blue-White Spring Game.

This one shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as Happy Valley Insider posted a futurecast for Brewer to end up with the Nittany Lions just the other day. Plus he hails from Wyomissing Area High School, a program that has been kind to Penn State in recent years as they recently sent offensive linemen Jven Williams and Pacen Zeigler (PWO) to State College as part of the 2023 recruiting cycle.

He's ranked as a 5.7, three-star recruit which also slotted him as the No. 18 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania for his recruiting class.

In the end, Brewer committed to the Nittany Lions over 26 other offers from schools such as Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, and several others schools.

Brewer is the fourth player to announce their commitment to Penn State since the start of the month and the sixth since the beginning of March. With his commitment, the Nittany Lions 2024 recruiting class ranks seventh in the country. He's the second offensive lineman in the class, joining Erie (PA)'s Cooper Cousins, the Nittany Lions' first commitment in the class.

Stay tuned for more about Brewer and other Penn State Football recruiting news right here on Happy Valley Insider!