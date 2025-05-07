Blue White Scouting: Transfer LB Amare Campbell

On Tuesday, Penn State picked up a major commitment for their 2025 season as North Carolina linebacker transfer Amare Campbell, the top remaining uncommitted prospect both on Rivals and On3, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.
This past season for the Tar Heels, Campbell had a breakout season, recording 76 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Now he'll strengthen what was a question mark for the Nittany Lions entering a 2025 season that has sky-high expectations.
What will Campbell bring to the Nittany Lions? Happy Valley Insider takes a look below
POSITIONAL FIT
Where Campbell will play for Penn State this fall remains to be seen. Last season for North Carolina, he spent time both at the MIKE and WILL positions. Starting seven games at the WILL position and five at the MIKE position. So he does have the experience at both spots, and that could be something that defensive coordinator Jium Knowles and linebackers coach Dan Connor look to take advantage of in 2025 and 2026.