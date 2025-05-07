Blue White Scouting: Transfer LB Amare Campbell

On Tuesday, Penn State picked up a major commitment for their 2025 season as North Carolina linebacker transfer Amare Campbell, the top remaining uncommitted prospect both on Rivals and On3, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

This past season for the Tar Heels, Campbell had a breakout season, recording 76 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Now he'll strengthen what was a question mark for the Nittany Lions entering a 2025 season that has sky-high expectations.

What will Campbell bring to the Nittany Lions? Happy Valley Insider takes a look below