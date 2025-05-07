2025 G Reggie Grodin Commits to Penn State

Mike Rhoades and the Penn State Basketball program have picked up a late addition to their 2025 recruiting class.
On Wednesday evening, Reggie Grodin, a standout at The Newman School in Boston but a native of Larchmont, New York announced his commitment to the program. Grodin reopened his recruitment earlier this spring following the firing of former Penn State assistant Keith Urgo at Fordham.
As a senior at The Newman School, Grodin played in 40 games, averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
Grodin will be the ffith member of Penn State's 2025 recruiting class joining four-star guard Kayden Mingo as well as three-star wing Mason Blackwood, three-star forward Justin Hauser, and Croatian center Ivan Juric, who himself recently committed to the program.
Grodin's commitment gives Penn State 11 players on their 2025-26 roster, leaving four potential roster spots open for Mike Rhoades's program next season.
