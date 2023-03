One of New Jersey’s top prospects in the class of 2024, defensive back Jaylen McClain recently spoke with Nittany Nation to update his recruitment.

“I don’t have any set dates yet,” McClain told NN. “However I’ll be most likely be going to visit Penn State, Oregon, USC, UCLA, Michigan State, Stanford and Notre Dame. I’m hoping to schedule these visits soon just to see how I can fit in on campus, on the team and see what just feels like home to me.”