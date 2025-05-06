North Carolina LB Amare Campbell Commits to Penn State

Campbell, who entered the transfer portal this spring, also visited SMU before making his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Penn State, for the second time this spring, has added to its 2025 roster. After picking up a wide receiver commitment last month from Syracuse transfer Trebor Pena, the Nittany Lions on Tuesday night received a commitment from North Carolina linebacker transfer Amare Campbell.

The 6-foot-0, 230-pound Campbell was originally a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Union High School in Manassas, Virginia, an area that the Nittany Lions have historically recruited well under head coach James Franklin.

As a true freshman for North Carolina, Campbell played in 11 games, making one start, and recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in his debut season while also picking up his first career interception. This past fall, Campbell played in and started all 13 games for North Carolina and put together a terrific season with 76 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He also had two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Notably, both Rivals and On3 ranked Campbell as the top available player in the transfer portal.

Campbell will join a Penn State linebacker room currently headlined by the talents of Tony Rojas and Dominic DeLuca.