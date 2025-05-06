Top College Football Analyst is High on Penn State Ahead of 2025 Season

This week, one of the nation's top faces of college football media, Fox Sport's Joel Klatt, released his top-25 post-spring rankings, and Klatt is very high on the Nittany Lions. James Franklin's program, fresh off a College Football Playoff semifinals appearance, is ranked No. 1 by Klatt in his top-25 and is ahead of the likes of Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, and Clemson.

The Nittany Lions will return numerous key standouts in 2025, including quarterback Drew Allar, running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive tackle Zane Durant, linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerbacks A.J. Harris and Elliott Washington, and safety Zakee Wheatley.

The Nittany Lions were also active in the transfer portal, adding a trio of wide receivers in Kyron Hudson, Devonte Ross, and Trebor Pena, as well as picking up multiple defensive reinforcements in defensive end Enai White (Texas A&M), defensive tackle Owen Wafle (Michigan), and safety King Mack (Alabama).

Penn State in 2024 was 13-3 and finished second in the Big Ten, falling to Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game 45-37 before making a run in the College Football Playoffs to the semifinals, suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl 27-24.



The 13-win season was Penn State's third straight season of at least 10 wins and their sixth since the 20116 season. If the Nittany Lions win 10+ games again in 2025, it will be just the second time in program history that the Nittany Lions have accomplished the feat, joining Joe Paterno's 1971 through 1974 teams. The Nittany Lions also won 10+ games in 1968 and 1969, giving the Nittany Lions six 10+ win seasons in seven years from 1968 through 1974.



