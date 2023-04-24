Penn State Football has landed their fourth offensive lineman in the 2024 class and second recruit from Wisconsin early Monday morning as top target Garrett Sexton took to social media to make the news official.

Sexton was originally set to make his decision on May 1st, but after making several visits to each of his top four schools (Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Penn State), he decided that he wanted to be a Nittany Lion.

Sexton had a unique journey to get where he is today, just a year ago he was playing quarterback for Arrowhead but realized if he wanted to make it to the next level he needed to find another way instead of QB so he bulked up and became a lineman.

After that, he started to learn more and more about the position to the point where he started fielding legit college interest this offseason and didn't get his first offer until mid-January just a few months ago and then schools from all over started to reach out and the rest is history.

He visited Penn State at the beginning of the month, rather quietly, but shortly after the visit, it was evident Penn State was at the top of his list and the Nittany Lions wanted him in their class. He would make a few other visits over the last month including one to Oklahoma this past weekend but the Nittany Lions' lead was too much to overcome which included the Wisconsin Badgers offering Sexton this past week. Unfortunately for Luke Fickell and his staff, the offer came just too late.

This recruitment confirms another big win for Penn State Offensive Line coach Phil Trautwein who continues to add more talented prospects in the trenches. With Sexton now in the fold, he joins Cooper Cousins, Caleb Brewer (ATH/OL), and fellow Wisconsin lineman Donovan Harbour as the other offensive linemen currently committed to the program.

Stay tuned for more about Sexton and other Penn State Football recruiting news right here on Happy Valley Insider!