Penn State Football's 2024 season opener against West Virginia in Morgantown will kickoff at 12pm ET on Saturday, August 31st and is expected to be announced as the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week on FOX per Brett McMurphy.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as it's been rumored for a few weeks now that this would be the case.

Now the long standing series between the two programs has been pretty one sided over the years, as Penn State is on a five game winning streak against West Virginia and hold a series lead of 49-9-2. The last time the Mountaineers won was back in 1988 where they defeated the Nittany Lions 51-30 in Morgantown.

