PSU Pod: Previewing Penn State Wrestling in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament

Happy Valley Insider's Richie and Joey break down Penn State Wrestling's chances in the 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Tournament (0:00).
-- 125-Pounds (1:16)
-- 133-Pounds (5:50)
-- 141-Pounds (9:12)
-- 149-Pounds (11:58)
-- 157-Pounds (14:14)
-- 165-Pounds (16:08)
-- 174-Pounds (17:14)
-- 184-Pounds (18:58)
-- 197-Pounds (21:25)
-- Heavyweight (25:55)
