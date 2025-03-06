Published Mar 6, 2025
PSU Pod: Previewing Penn State Wrestling in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Happy Valley Insider's Richie and Joey break down Penn State Wrestling's chances in the 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Tournament (0:00).

-- 125-Pounds (1:16)

-- 133-Pounds (5:50)

-- 141-Pounds (9:12)

-- 149-Pounds (11:58)

-- 157-Pounds (14:14)

-- 165-Pounds (16:08)

-- 174-Pounds (17:14)

-- 184-Pounds (18:58)

-- 197-Pounds (21:25)

-- Heavyweight (25:55)

