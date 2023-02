In positioning itself for an early lead on a young and blossoming prospect, Penn State hosted a promising Class of 2025 recruit in Gwynn Park (Md.) High School’s Shane Pendergrass.

As a long 6-foot-8 wing/forward with ball skills and a fluid deep jumper, Pendergrass is surfacing as a surefire mismatch in a DMV area teeming with talent.

Part of a DC youth movement which includes another veritable walking double double in Cam Ward (Largo HS), Pendergrass is tracking as one of the most versatile overall forwards in the 2024 class.