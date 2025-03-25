Penn State Adds In-State ATH David Davis to 2026 Recruiting Class

It's a good day in Happy Valley. Not only is it a perfect Tuesday, March afternoon in which Penn State will begin their 2025 spring practices, but the Nittany Lions also picked up their ninth commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle from Imani Christian Academy athlete David Davis .

Davis committed to Penn State over offers from Cincinnati, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Maryland, Tennessee, and West Virginia, among others. The Nittany Lions are recruiting the 6-foot-0, 193-pound prospect as a cornerback.

Davis has been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley in his recruitment, with his most recent trip, coming on Tuesday, coinciding with the start of spring practices being his eighth. He was also on campus in November for the Nittany Lions' White Out game against Ohio State.

The Pittsburgh area native is the fourth in-state prospect to join Penn State's recruiting class, joining offensive lineman Kevin Brown, safety Matt Sieg, and running back Messiah Mickens. He's also the second defensive back to do so, also joining Sieg, a Fort Cherry prospect in that regard.

Davis is ranked by Rivals as the No. 17 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania and a top-30 athlete nationally while holding a Rivals rating of 5.7.



