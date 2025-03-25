What to Know About Penn State's Newest Commitment David Davis

On Tuesday, Penn State picked up commitment No. 9 of their 2026 recruiting class as three-star in-state athlete David Davis announced his commitment to the program while on a recruiting visit. Below, Happy Valley Insider goes over what you need to know about Davis and his commitment.

Davis will be a cornerback for Penn State

While Davis does play both ways for Imani Chrsitain Academy, playing both running back and defensive back, Davis will be a defensive back for the Nittany Lions with cornerbacks coach Terry Smith being his primary recruiter. He is the second defensive back commitment in the class for the Nittany Lions, joining safety Matt Sieg, another in-state prospect out of Fort Cherry.

Davis had a strong offer sheet

His ranking as the 17th best prospect in the state of Pennsylvania may not spark excitement in some fans, but it is worth noting that Davis's offer sheet prior to his commitment was a strong one. The 6-foot-0, 193-pound Davis held Power Four offers from Cincinnati, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Prior to his commitment, he also announced a top six in January of Penn State, Micihgan State, West Virginia, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati.

He is the fourth in-state prospect to commit to Penn State

He is the second Imani Christian prospect to commit to Penn State in as many years