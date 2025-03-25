What to Know About Penn State's Newest Commitment David Davis

On Tuesday, Penn State picked up commitment No. 9 of their 2026 recruiting class as three-star in-state athlete David Davis announced his commitment to the program while on a recruiting visit.
Below, Happy Valley Insider goes over what you need to know about Davis and his commitment.
Davis will be a cornerback for Penn State
While Davis does play both ways for Imani Chrsitain Academy, playing both running back and defensive back, Davis will be a defensive back for the Nittany Lions with cornerbacks coach Terry Smith being his primary recruiter. He is the second defensive back commitment in the class for the Nittany Lions, joining safety Matt Sieg, another in-state prospect out of Fort Cherry.
Davis had a strong offer sheet
His ranking as the 17th best prospect in the state of Pennsylvania may not spark excitement in some fans, but it is worth noting that Davis's offer sheet prior to his commitment was a strong one.
The 6-foot-0, 193-pound Davis held Power Four offers from Cincinnati, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Prior to his commitment, he also announced a top six in January of Penn State, Micihgan State, West Virginia, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati.
He is the fourth in-state prospect to commit to Penn State
Penn State continues to be a dominant force in the Keystone State when it comes to recruiting. Davis is the fourth in-state prospect to joining the Nittany Lions joining offensive tackle Kevin Brown, safety Matt Sieg, and running back Messiah Mickens.
The Nittany Lions are not done either as they're top contenders for four-star safety Joey O'Brien, four-star quarterback/athlete Peyton Falzone, four-star offensive tackle Grayson McKeough, three-star athlete Jackson Samuels-Ford and are challengers for three-star defensive end Reston Lehman, cornerback Kyshawn Robinson, offensive tackle Brendan Alexander, two-way linebamn Tavian Branch, defensive lineman Alexander Haskell, and linebacker Terry Wiggins among others.
He is the second Imani Christian prospect to commit to Penn State in as many years
Being led by head coach LaRoi Johnson, Imani Christian is an emerging power in Western Pennsylvania and is a school that should start producing high-level talent on a regular basis. So, establishing a strong connection with Imani Christian is surely not a bad thing as the program continues to take major steps forward.
Last cycle, they produced four-star linebacker Dayshaun Burnett, who, of course, signed with Penn State as part of the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class. Now, the Nittany Lions will be adding Burnett's former teammate in Davis to their roster, this time next year.
There could be another Saint who eventually joins the Nittany Lions as well as 2027 four-star talent and Rivals250 member; defensive back Gabriel Jenkins also attends IMani Christian, and the Nittany Lions are among his top contenders.
