As official visit season approaches, James Franklin and Penn State will be getting one of its top wide receiver targets back on campus next weekend.

2025 four-star wide receiver Quincy Porter will kick off his official visit slate on May 31st as he returns to Happy Valley, he announced on Tuesday night via Instagram. Porter has been on campus twice previously, with the most recent trip being back in March.

The highly touted pass catcher released his top six schools last week, featuring Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma, along with the Nittany Lions. The Bergen Catholic (NJ.) standout currently has official visits scheduled to Ohio State on June 7th, Michigan on June 14th and Oklahoma on June 21st.

Porter is the No. 82 player in the country, per Rivals, as well as the No. 16 wide receiver and top ranked player in New Jersey for the class of 2025. The Nittany Lions will look to pair Porter with another northeast pass catcher in three-star Lyrick Samuel as Marques Hagans and company aim to bolster the receiving corps.

The Nittany Lions still have their work cut out for them in securing a potential commitment from Porter, having to fend off several of the nation's elite to do so.