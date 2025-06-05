Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 5, 2025
Penn State Official Visit Preview - June 6: Offensive Prospects
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State’s coaching staff is set to host nearly 20 prospects on campus this weekend for official visits. Below, Happy Valley Insider breaks down where the Nittany Lions currently stand with each offensive recruit making the trip.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In