Penn State DE Max Granville Suffers Long-Term Injury

Promising Penn State redshirt freshman Max Granville is expected to miss extended time with a long-term injury. Happy Valley Insider first reported that the 2024 signee had suffered a serious injury on Tuesday night, on our The LIons Den board.

The former four-star prospect reclassified from the 2025 recruiting class late last summer, joining the program just prior to their fall camp beginning in early August. Despite just joining the program, Granville would earn notable playing time throughout the course of the 2024 season, playing in seven games including each of the program's playoff games.