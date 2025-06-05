Penn State DE Max Granville Suffers Long-Term Injury

Promising Penn State redshirt freshman Max Granville is expected to miss extended time with a long-term injury. Happy Valley Insider first reported that the 2024 signee had suffered a serious injury on Tuesday night, on our The LIons Den board.
The former four-star prospect reclassified from the 2025 recruiting class late last summer, joining the program just prior to their fall camp beginning in early August. Despite just joining the program, Granville would earn notable playing time throughout the course of the 2024 season, playing in seven games including each of the program's playoff games.
In 2025, Granville was expected to play a key role in Penn State's plans on the defensive end line and was expected to be within the two-deep, alongside the likes of Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zuriah Fisher, and Jaylen Harvey. Now, the Nittany Lions will look towards either redshirt junior Enai White, redshirt frsehman Mylachi Williams, or freshman Yvan Kemajou all stepping up in Granville's abscence.
Compounding the loss of Granville is also that the Nittany Lions lost key defensive ends Abdul Carter, Amin Vanover, and Smith Vilbert. Carter left the prgoram a year early for the NFL, a smart decision as he was the No.3 overall pick while Vanover exhausted his eligbility. Vilbert, who was originally expcted to return to the program for the 2025 season would surpsingly enter the transfer portal this offseason before landing with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
