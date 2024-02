Penn State's recruiting at the wide receiver position in the 2025 recruiting cycle is heating up. After picking up a commitment from Lyrick Samuel earlier this week, Happy Valley Insider and Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman futurecasted a pair of 2025 wideouts to land with the Nittany Lions on Friday.

Now, Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that elite 2025 wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomerry will be making an official visit to Penn State this June.