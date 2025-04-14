2026 ATH Jackson Samuels-Ford Talks Penn State Visit, Decision Timeline

As has become a tradition of sorts, every Saturday spring practice for Penn State Football has also become a big time visitor weekend for high school football recruits.

One of the top names on campus this was Pennsylvania’s very own athlete / edge rusher Jackson Samuels-Ford out of Malvern Prep and he spoke with us here at Rivals to recap his trip.

“Penn State was great,” Samuels-Ford told HVI. “I really enjoyed this visit, due to the fact I was able to see Penn State as a whole. I got to see the weight room, met the strength coaches, and the nutritionist. I enjoyed seeing all of Penn State this time.”