Published Apr 14, 2025
2026 ATH Jackson Samuels-Ford Talks Penn State Visit, Decision Timeline
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
As has become a tradition of sorts, every Saturday spring practice for Penn State Football has also become a big time visitor weekend for high school football recruits.

One of the top names on campus this was Pennsylvania’s very own athlete / edge rusher Jackson Samuels-Ford out of Malvern Prep and he spoke with us here at Rivals to recap his trip.

“Penn State was great,” Samuels-Ford told HVI. “I really enjoyed this visit, due to the fact I was able to see Penn State as a whole. I got to see the weight room, met the strength coaches, and the nutritionist. I enjoyed seeing all of Penn State this time.”

