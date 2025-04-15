Penn State Football Practice Notebook - Tuesday Spring Edition

Penn State Football had another open media availability on Tuesday afternoon for spring football practice and here's the latest on what caught our eye.

- Bekkem Kritza flashed a bit today and just a freak athletically. Just watching him next to Drew, he is taller and faster than him. He’s still a super raw prospect, he was literally being coached on handoffs after some struggles there. However he has unreal arm strength and really showed it off when on the run.

- The defensive backs look like they are way ahead of the wide receivers right now. When watching practice, it was almost as if they were running the routes for them. There were also a lot of PBUs from the defensive backs today.

- First four receivers in line: Liam Clifford, Kaden Saunders, Kyron Hudson and Tyseer Denmark, so take that fwiw.

- Out of everyone in that unit, I really liked Tyseer Denmark and Koby Howard, it will be tough to keep both of them off the field. Howard looks fast and he’s just a super smooth runner.

- Freshman tight end Andrew Olesh made a nice one handed catch, showed some really good hands. He could definitely stand to add more some more weight, but you see the potential.

- On defense, linebacker Anthony Speca was first in line to take reps in place of Dominic DeLuca whenever he was subbed out. Ta'Mere Robinson was not with the linebackers, so could be something to monitor.

- Also quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and running back Quinton Martin, were both not spotted today in practice either.

Check out more notes on The Lions Den forum!